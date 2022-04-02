Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Is Shocked As Ankita Lokhande Reveals Big Secret and Says 'Vicky Ko Bhi Nahi Pata'

Ankita Lokhande will be vising Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp in the upcoming episode. In the latest promo of the show, Kangana can be seen welcoming her Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi co-star. “We have a guest today in our Lock-Upp. She is Ankita Lokhande," Kangana can be heard saying in the promo.

Following this, Ankita talks about her popular show Pavitra Risha and adds how there’s one ‘rishta’ which is developing inside Kangana’s show - referring to Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora. She appreciates their chemistry and calls them cute. Later, Kangana tells Ankita that it is a custom to reveal a secret and asks her to share something. While the secret that Ankita Lokhande shared has not been revealed in the promo, the actress can be heard saying that even her husband Vicky Jain does not know about it. What has further raised everyone’s excitement for the episode is Kangana’s reaction after Ankita shares her secret. The Thalaivi actress was left amazed and shocked.

Watch Lock Upp promo here:

Meanwhile, Ankita also took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing with Kangana. In the caption, Ankita talked about how much she enjoyed visiting the Lock Upp and wrote, “I loved each and every moment shared inside ur badass jail @kanganaranaut and @ektarkapoor Maza aa gaya "

The producer of Lock Upp, Ekta Kapoor was quick to comment, “If u told u we’re going I’d have also come today." Even Karan dropped a red heart emojis in the comment section.

Talking about Ankita, she is currently seen in Star Plus’ Smart Jodi along with her husband Vicky Jain. The show features ten celebrity couples - Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Arjun Bijlani-Neha, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Kris Srikanth-Vidya, Gaurav-Ritu Taneja, Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya, Bhagyashree-Himalay, Balraj-Deepti and Balraj-Deepti. In the show, these couples are seen competing against each other in several fun activities. The show is hosted by Manish Paul and it airs on Star Plus.

