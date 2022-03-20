Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Punishes Karanvir Bohra, Asks Him to Take Her Warnings Seriously

Kangana Ranaut’s atyachari khel in the badass jail has been already grabbing our attention. We are talking about the reality show, Lock Upp, that has now become a source of major revelations of the contestants’ secrets. This weekend on Judgement Day, Kangana had a piece of advice for all the contestants. While she praised Munawar for his game - she asked him to be less cunning - she expressed her wish to learn the art of seduction from Poonam Pandey. And she also told Karanvir Bohra to not reveal his secrets just like that on the show. Now, it looks like this trait of KV’s might be landing him in trouble.

In the latest promo of the show, we see Kangana ask Munawar, Nisha Rawal and KV to go to the benakaab zone. But as KV tries to go, Kangana stops him and says that he will be punished for revealing his secrets ‘faltu mein’. She further tells him, “Jab aapne ek secret leak kiya tha tab bhi aapko warning di gayi thi. Isiliye mere saari warnings ko seriously lijiye, apna show khud script karne ki koshis mat kijiye (When you had leaked one secret, you were given a warning. That’s why take my warnings seriously, and don’t try to script your own show).” See the promo here:

What will this mean for the actor? We will have to wait and see. Earlier, Kangana had warned Karanvir for revealing about his financial crisis. KV had said that he was in debt and such was his condition that if anyone else was in his place, then they would have probably ended his life. He also added that he had court cases against him which further dried up his financial situation and that the show is like a lifeline. Kangana had warned him that he will regret it if he keeps spilling his secrets.

