Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Takes On Poonam Pandey For 'Promoting Adult Films'; Watch Promo

Hours before the grand premiere of Lock Upp, the latest promo of Ekta Kapoor’s controversial reality show has raised the excitement levels among fans. ALT Balaji took to Instagram and dropped a video that shared a glimpse of Kangana Ranaut’s conversation with contestant Poonam Pandey.

The promo begins with Kangana asking Poonam Pandey if she agrees that she makes and promotes adult films. To this, the model replies saying her videos or pictures do not break any law. “Maine aaj tak jitne videos banaye hai ya phir jitne photos maine click kiye hai (Of all the videos I have made so far or pictures I share), I haven’t broken any law. If people can love the fake one, I am sure they can love the real one," Poonam Pandey said.

“Agar entertaining hona is controversial, toh #LockUpp is going to be the most controversial! Hear it from @poonampandeyreal herself," the caption of the post read.

For the unversed, Poonam Pandey is an Indian model and actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the film 2013 Nasha. She is known for taking up bold roles in movies like The Journey of Karma, Malini & Co, Aagaya Hero, and Love is Poison among others.

Earlier today, another promo of the show was released which depicted Munawar Faruqui’s argument with the host Kangana Ranaut. While Munawar mentioned he thinks that an artist cannot bring a revolution, Kangana was left stunned. She goes on to say that she wishes to give ‘Saza-e-maut’ i.e death penalty to the comedian. To this, Munawar replied, “Mereko dhamkiyaan mat deejiye (Don’t threaten me)."

Lock Upp will stream live on ALTBalaji and MX Player from 10 PM tonight. In the show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a Lock Upp for months and stripped of their amenities. These contestants will be locked up in the show’s prison with people they can’t see eye-to-eye. Apart from Poonam Pandey, other contestants who have been confirmed to participate in the show so far are television actors Nisha Rawal, Karanvir Bohra, comedian Munawar Faruqui and wrestler Babita Phogat.

