Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Confirmed As The New Jailor In Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show

After much anticipation, TV show host and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Karan Kundrra has been confirmed as the new jailor on Kangana Ranaut’s reality web show ‘Lock Upp’. The 37-year-old star took to Instagram and posted a glamorous teaser to confirm the news.

The post shared by Karan features a small teaser, showcasing Karan as he delivers powerful dialogues as he says, “It seems like these people (the contestants) have forgotten about innocence, now it is time to remind them I am coming to Queen’s badass jail, to get them all in line.”

Taking to the captions, Karan wrote, “When the queens call upon, you suit up and arrive!! 😎 Iss badass jail mein aane waala hai ek badass toofan, aap bhi aana! Watch #LockUpp 24×7 LIVE. Daily episodes drop at 10:30 pm on @altbalaji and @mxplayer.”

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, Karan’s friends from the industry showered praises on him. But what caught our attention is Karan Kundrra’s girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash’s comment. She wrote, “Daayyyuuummmm babe,” and added a fire emoticon.

Ekta Kapoor too dropped a red heart emoticon in the comments section.

Earlier, a report by ETimes alleged that Karan Kundrra might be the new jailer of the show Lock Upp. The report claimed that Karan will be keeping a close watch on the contestants 24/7. It has also been reported Karan was recently spotted outside the sets of Lock Upp and that his entry into the show will be unveiled on March 2.

For the unversed, Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Celebrities who are locked up inside the show are comedian Munawar Faruqui, model Poonam Pandey, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, self-styled godman Swami Chakrapani, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat. The show that came live on February 27, is one-of-its-kind show has celebrities from different walks of life locked in jail together with basic amenities.

Talking about Karan Kundrra, he has been ruling social media and headlines ever since his Bigg Boss 15 journey. On the work front, the actor is also gearing up for the release of his music video which also features his love, Tejasswi Prakash. The song is titled Rula Deti Hai and will be released on Thursday.

