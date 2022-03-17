Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Loses His Cool, Lashes Out At Inmates For Not Listening To Him

Karan Kundrra will seem highly infuriated in the upcoming episode of Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. The actor will be seen getting mad at the prison inmates for not listening to him during a task. In the latest promo shared by ALTBalaji, Karan can be seen lashing out at the contestants for not listening to him. He loses his cool and went on to say, “Actually you all f**k this, nobody can sit. Everybody stands. Everybody f**king stand. Stand right now." The inmates, who were not a part of this task, can also be seen clapping and cheering for Karan as he scolds others. Furious Karan goes on to say that if any prisoner will be caught squatting, they will be off the platform. He asked the contestants not to mess with him.

Soon after the promo was released, Karan’s fans rooted for him in the comments section. One of them talked about how Karan is the calmest person in real life but speaks when needed. “Jailor karan on fire Karan Kundrra❤️ jisko jalna hai jalte raho. He is on," one of the comments read.

Meanwhile, two contestants have been eliminated from the show so far - Tehseen Poonawalla and Swami Chakrapani. With this, the contestants who are left in the show are Poonam Pandey, Siddharth Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Payal Rohtagi, Anjali Arora, Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Babita Kumari, Saisha Shinde and Shivam Sharma. Recently, Ali Merchant also entered the show as a wild card contestant.

If reports are to be believed, actor Karan Tacker will be soon joining the show too. It has been reported that talks between the actor and the makers are currently underway. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

For the unversed, Lock Upp had started on February 27 this year. The reality TV show features 16 contestants who are locked up and have to complete tasks for winning favours of the jailer and for their freedom. The show airs on AltBalaji and MX Player.

