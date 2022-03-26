Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Throws Chetan Hansraj Out of Show for Misbehaving; Fans Say 'Proud of You'

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’ has been in the headlines ever since it was announced. Whether it’s controversies, fights, or the revelation of the deep dark secrets of the celebrity contestants in the show, Lock Upp is making the headlines every day. However, tonight’s episode of Ekta Kapoor’s show — Judgement Day- is going to be exciting as it will see jailor Karran Kundrra throwing contestant Chetan Hansraj out of the lock up.

The makers have dropped a teaser on social media that sees jailor Karan Kundrra throwing Chetan out of the show, after Queen Kangana Ranaut asks him to. A short clip from the show is going viral as it sees Chetan at his worst behavior. It shows Chetan shouting out load, as he smokes cigarette and misbehaves with people on the show. He is even heard saying, “Atyachari jail main hu.Main bhi atyachar karunga inke sath.”

A voice over is heard saying, “Chetan’s wrong way of rebel has made Queen throw him out of lock up.” Karan is heard saying, “Today, I haven’t come but I have been called out. This is f****ed, this is unacceptable.” In the end of the clip, Chetan is seen crying and walking out of the lock up.

They captioned the video as, “LockUpp mein #ChetanHansraj ke behaviour par @kanganaranaut aur @kkundrra ko lena pada emergency action!Watch the Judgement Day episode tonight at 10:30 pm.”

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of social media users chimed into the comments section as they appreciated Karan Kundrra’s act of eliminating Chetan. One comment read, “Karan we are proud of u❤️❤️,” another social media user said “Karan is the best host and mentor reality shows should hire host like him who spreads positivity in society and makers should be like lock up they didnt even wait for so called wkv and takes action immediatly. They didnt play with fans emotion for gaining so called trp. Karan is a gem who kill evils with goods.”

A third social media user said, “karankundrra 🔥🔥 The way he handled the situation was just Awesome👏👏👏.”

Lock Upp streams on Alt Balaji and MX Player all seven days with Kangana Ranaut’s Judgement Day episodes streaming on weekends at 10.30 pm. The show also has Payal Rohatgi, Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, and Sara Khan among its contestants.

