Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra To Join Kangana Ranaut's Reality Show? Deets Inside

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp has been making headlines ever since its premiere earlier this month. While several television celebrities are already locked-up inside the house, Karan Kundrra is likely to join the show too.

As per a report in ETimes, Karan Kundrra might be the new jailer of the show Lock Upp. The report claims that Karan will be keeping a close watch on the contestants 24/7. It has also been reported Karan was recently spotted outside the sets of Lock Upp and that his entry into the show will be unveiled tonight i.e on March 2.

Meanwhile, the makers of the show also dropped a new poster, raising curiosity among fans about who this jailer will be. “Rakhega wo sab pe kadi nazar, lega wo ek ek ki khabar! Inmates ke liye abhi tak tha bas nightmare ka trailer, guess karo kaun hoga #LockUpp ka jailor? (He will keep a close watch on everyone, he will teach everyone a lesson. It was just a nightmare’s trailer for all the inmates so far. Guess who will be the next Lock Upp jailor?)," the caption of the post read.

Advertisement

Several fans took to the comment section guessing who can this jailer be. While some of the netizens mentioned that Vikas Gupta is likely to enter the show, others argued that Karan Kundrra is a perfect fit for the role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LockuppGame (@lockuppgame)

For the unversed, Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Celebrities who are locked up inside the show are comedian Munawar Faruqui, model Poonam Pandey, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, self-styled godman Swami Chakrapani, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat.

Talking about Karan Kundrra, he has been ruling social media and headlines ever since his Bigg Boss 15 journey. On the work front, the actor is also gearing up for the release of his music video which also features his love, Tejasswi Prakash. The song is titled Rula Deti Hai and will be released on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.