Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra Welcomes GF Tejasswi Prakash as Jail Warden; Actress Says ‘Poore Season Strict Rahe…’

Karan Kundrra piqued the curiosity of Lock Upp fans when he earlier teased the entry of a jail warden in the show. While TerRan fans have been speculating the name of his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, their guesses have turned out to be correct. In the latest video from Lock Upp, we see Karan welcoming Tejasswi as the jail warden, and their cute exchange of compliments while the contestants cheer for the lovely couple.

In a video posted on ALT Balaji’s official Instagram handle, Karan tells the contestants, “Today, your warden will enter the house,” post which everyone starts hooting and cheering. We see Karan blushing as he greets Tejasswi. The Naagin actress looks all glammed up as she donned funky black outfits and tied he hair in a high pony. Soon after Tejasswi enters the lock up, she receives a compliment from Karan who says, “Isn’t she looking very beautiful? She is such a warden even your jailer is fail in front of her…”

Tejasswi too responds by telling the contestants, “you all have a very sweet jailor,” which makes Karan Kundrra blush and smile. She adds, “to balance this sweetness, I have come here as warden.” She even tells Karan, “you have been strict to them for the whole season, why are you weak today?” Teja then requests Karan to step out and let her have a conversation with contestants. The actor walks out swiftly saying, “baby, thoda pyaar se haa…” leaving everyone awestruck.

Soon after the video was posted, TejRan fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the couple. While one fan dubbed Tejassswi as “boss babe," another called it “best promo."

Earlier, the makers confirmed the news of Tejasswi Prakash joining “jailor" aka her boyfriend Karan Kundrra on the show, via a promo. ALt Balaji’s official Instagram handle wrote, “Aakhri Atyaachaari week mein major twist! Badass jailer ko milne wali hai badass warden."

Lock Upp is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its launch. The show has garnered immense limelight for its new format and the twists that keep on bringing surprises for the audience and the contestants. The show will close its curtains on the coming weekend with a grand finale. Who bags the title of the winner of the first-ever season of the show is yet to be seen.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story is no secret. The two actors met inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. Even though they fought several times in the controversial reality show, their relationship stood at all difficult times. While Tejasswi merged as the winner of the show, Karan was one of the top finalists.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra has been hosting Dance Deewane Juniors 3. Apart from this, Karan was recently seen in a music video titled Bechari along with Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal.

