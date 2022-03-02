Lock Upp: Karan Mehra Says 'Divorce Was Subjudice Matter' After Nisha Rawal Talks About Trouble in Their Marriage

Television actress Nisha Rawal recently opened up about her troublesome marriage inside Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp. During a conversation with co-contestant Karanvir Bohra, Nisha alleged that her former husband and actor Karan Mehra was always shooting in another city and therefore, he was not in touch with their son, Kavish on a daily basis.

Following this, BollywoodLife.com reached out to the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor for his comment. However, Karan mentioned that he does not wish to anything being said by Nisha in the show. He further added that his divorce was a matter of subjudice and hoped that people would understand.

For the unversed, during a recent episode of Lock Upp, Nisha had a heart-to-heart conversation with Karanvir Bohra when she revealed that her son Kavish was not even 4 years old when the alleged domestic violence incident took place. When Karanvir asked what she tells her son when he asks for his father, Nisha mentioned that he rarely asks. She alleges that Karan was always shooting for a show in another city, and was therefore not in touch with his son on a daily basis. “Their bond was not like they would talk to each other on calls every day. Whatever moments were there was created by me mostly. I would tell him to come to sit, talk to him, put your phone aside because then you’ll be gone,” Nisha said. The actress had also revealed that her son isn’t aware of anything negative about her and Karan’s marriage.

Last year in June, Nisha had filed an FIR against Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor and her husband Karan Mehra. She had accused Karan of domestic violence and of having an extramarital affair, a charge denied by the actor. Following this, Karan was also arrested but was later granted bail. Since then, their son Kavish has been staying with his mother Nisha. Meanwhile, Karan Mehra often shares throwback pictures of his son on social media. Whether it is children’s day or Kavish’s birthday, Karan never fails to share adorable pictures with his son.

Meanwhile, Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Celebrities who are locked up inside the show are comedian Munawar Faruqui, model Poonam Pandey, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, self-styled godman Swami Chakrapani, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat.

