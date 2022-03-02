Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra in Tears After Being Called 'Loser'; Wife Teejay Sidhu Strongly Reacts

Nisha Rawal, Karanvir Bohra, Munawar Faruqui, Tehseen Poonawalla, Payal Rohatgi among other celebrities have been locked up inside the jail of actor and host Kangana Ranaut for her new reality show Lock Upp. In the latest episode, we saw actor Karanvir being grilled by the guest panelist. The grilling session went too far away when Karanvir was called a ‘loser’ by news anchors, apparently, for not winning a single reality show despite participating in numerous shows. Upon listening to the remarks of the panelists, Karan got emotional and downhearted.

He admitted that “chadhte suraj ko salaam hai humesha aur ye baat main bahut feel karta hoon (people hail the one who is successful or has won something, and I understand this)." However, Karanvir said that people are pointing out that he hasn’t won any reality show, nobody is appreciating the fact that he has been in the industry for 20 years and is still there. “The only thing that matters to you is which was my last film and that was a hit. It’s not like I haven’t worked enough in the industry or did not have work,” the actor shared.

After Karanvir was called a “loser," his wife Teejay Sidhu came out in strong support of her husband. Taking a dig at the ‘loser’ remark, Teejay posed a series of questions for the netizens. She asked that “if a successful TV actor who doesn’t win reality shows is a ‘loser..’ then what about reality show winners who didn’t become successful actors? Are they losers, too?” Fans have also come out in support of the actor, they opined that the ‘loser’ remark was totally uncalled for.

If a successful TV actor who doesn't win reality shows is a 'loser..' then what about reality show winners who didn't become successful actors? Are they losers, too? #LockUpp @altbalaji @MXPlayer #KaranvirBohra #teamkvb #KaranvirBohraKingIsBack— Teejay Sidhu (@bombaysunshine) February 28, 2022

The reality show, Lock Upp, which is being hosted by Kangana, kick-started on Sunday, 27 February. It is streaming on OTT platforms - Alt Balaji and MX Player. The other contestants of the show are influencer Anjali Arora, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Sara Khan, Swami Chakrapani, Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, and Babita Phogat.

