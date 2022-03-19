Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra in Tears After Meeting Wife Teejay Sidhu, Daughters on Holi; Watch

The entire nation on Friday immersed themselves in celebrating the festivities of Holi, so how could Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp be left behind. Recently, the official Instagram account of ALT Balaji dropped a short promo clip to give fans glimpses of what is yet to come in the upcoming Holi special episode of Lock Upp. The short promo revealed that the upcoming special episode will give an emotional Holi surprise to TV actor and Lock Upp contestant Karanvir Bohra.

It can be seen in the touching video that Karanvir’s wife Teejay Sidhu and daughters Raya Bella, Vienna, and Gia Vanessa visited the actor on the sets of the reality show in the special episode. As soon as the gate opens and Karanvir sees his family standing at the entrance, the actor gets extremely emotional and hugs his entire family. Karanvir had a smile on his lips and tears in his eyes. While expressing how much he missed his family, Karanvir gives a kiss on his wife’s cheeks. Just then, his daughter can be heard saying, “No kissing”. Listening to this, the couple burst into laughter while having tears in their eyes.

For the special episode, Lock Upp allowed the Qubool Hai actor to spend some quality time with his family, as Karanvir can be seen playing with his daughters. The family also celebrated Holi, as they can be seen smearing each other with colours. It appears that Karanvir’s youngest daughter Gia, who is one year old, has spoken for the first time on the show, as she calls his father and both Karanvir and Teejay were surprised listening to that. Watching the adorable family celebrating Holi and spending adorable time together, other contestants also got emotional. Witnessing the beautiful moment, contestants like Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma were seen crying and smiling.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, fans recently witnessed Siddharth Sharma’s elimination from Lock Upp.

