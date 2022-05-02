Lock Upp: Karanvir Bohra Says Teejay Sidhu Was Upset With Fake Crush Deal With Anjali Arora

Lock Upp star Karanvir Bohra has revealed his wife, Teejay Sidhu’s reaction to his ‘fake crush’ deal with Anjali Arora. He said that Teejay was upset with the idea and even questioned the script. For the unversed, Karanvir was a contestant of Lock Upp. During the show, he had asked Anjali to fake a crush on him but things panned out rather differently for both the contestants. Anjali had refused his idea and Kangana had slammed Karanvir for not thinking about Teejay’s feelings.

Now, in a new interview, Karanvir shared his side of the story. The actor claimed that while Anjali refused to play along with the ‘crush’ idea, she had actually agreed to the idea and even pretended to have a crush on him to use it for her own benefit with Munawar Faruqui.

Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Karanvir said, “She was upset, that ‘what kind of script is this man, why would you want to do this?’ I said, ‘that’s true. It was a silly thing to start off with.’ But whether you do something wrong or do something right, you have to face its consequences, and you have to repent. We are all human beings."

Sharing his conversation with Anjali, Karanvir added, “My script, which I told her the first day, was that there will be nothing from my side. You show some infatuation for me, it won’t be an affair. You create moments on reality shows. I had no involvement in the script meaning that I did not have to enact anything. She continued it from her side, I don’t know if that friendliness was seen on the show, I didn’t force it. She said, ‘done,’ I said ‘okay cool’. Two weeks later she revealed it to Munawar, and then she took my script and started another script with Munawar- Munjali." Karanvir also said that he didn’t know about Anjali’s boyfriend outside of the show.

Meanwhile, Lock Upp’s finale is soon approaching with Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Saisha Shinde, Payal Rohatgi, Azma Fallah, and Shivam Sharma among the finalists.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.