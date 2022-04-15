Lock Upp: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Fame Parth Samthaan To Enter Kangana Ranaut's Show?

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp has been making headlines for all the controversial reasons ever since its premiere in February this year. However, if reports are to be believed, there will soon be another television celebrity locked up inside the show.

Reportedly, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Parth Samthaan is likely to enter Kangana Ranaut’s show. On Friday, paparazzo account Viral Bhayani took to social media and shared the update with fans. “As per the sources, he will be entering Lock Upp house in a few days," the paparazzo reported. News18.com tried to reach out to Parth Samthaan for confirmation, but there was no response.

Meanwhile, Parth’s fans feel that he must not enter the show. Several people took to the comment section and mentioned that the actor must not enter Kangana Ranaut’s show. Expressing concern, fans claimed that Parth will not be able to ‘handle the show’. “No plzz our boy can’t handle all this. He may adjust in Bigg Boss but not in this show," one of the fans wrote. “As a guest aaye, not contestent 😮 he is not suitable for Lock Upp," another comment read.

Parth Samthaan has worked in several television shows including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Best Friends Forever among others.

Talking about Lock Upp, Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar also entered the show recently as wild card entries. Prior to them, Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah and Ali Merchant were also introduced as the wild card contestants.

Meanwhile, the other contestants in the show are Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Kaaranvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora. The show also features Karan Kundrra as a jailor. Lock Upp streams on ALT Balaji and MX Player.

