Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi, Saisha Shinde Lock Lips on Camera; Video of Their Steamy Kiss Goes Viral

Saturday’s episode of Lock Upp saw host Kangana Ranaut introducing a new task to the contestants. The Bollywood actress and the host who returned to her throne for the weekend episode of the show asked each member of the blue and orange team to pick someone they would like to kiss. Kangana also clarified that the kiss was a more PG-13 option, which meant, stamping one’s cheek with a kiss stamp.

Kangana told the contestants, “Love always leaves a deep impression. That’s what you have to do today,” Kangana said with a smile on her face. The task began with social media influencer Anjali Arora choosing fashion designer Saisha Shinde for her kiss. Anjali said “Sabse pyaari Saisha hai (Saisha is the sweetest),” as she kissed the Blue team member. Meanwhile, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui also chose Saisha.

At the end of the game, Saisha chose to kiss actress Mandana Karimi. Before kissing Mandana, Saisha confessed that she finds her attractive and a promo video of the episode showed how the fashion designer kissed Mandana on her lips.

Advertisement

Dher saara atyaachaar, but also heart warming pyaar! Don't miss itWatch the #LockUpp Judgement Day episode streaming tonight at 10:30 pm Play the @LockuppGame now. pic.twitter.com/PtpH7iYbzf — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) April 9, 2022

Before Saisha kissed Mandana, the actress was already a favourite among the Blue team members. Shivam Sharma and Zeeshan Khan had chosen Mandana for the kiss during the task.

Meanwhile, during Sunday’s episode of Lock Upp, Mandana saved herself from eviction by revealing a secret from her personal life. The actress said that during the COVID-19 lockdown, there was a period when she was completely lost on social media and she was completely silent for a few months. Mandana added that following her separation and divorce, she could not trust men. However, the actress did have a “secret relationship” with a film director that went on for a year and a half.

During the relationship, Mandana also got pregnant, which was initially planned by the couple. But after her pregnancy was confirmed, the filmmaker backed off and said that he did not think he was emotionally ready to become a father again. Mandana revealed that she had to get her abortion done.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.