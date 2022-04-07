Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi Threatens to 'Break' Azma Fallah's Face; She Says '...Keep Walking Naked'

With the constant jhagdas, fights and revelations that the contestants make, Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp is clearly becoming a favourite amongst the audience. The fights between the contestants are enough to keep one hooked. In the latest episode, it was Azma Fallah and Mandana Karimi who locked horns, and the fight turned out to be intense as they were in no mood to stop.

The audience of the show is already aware of the tension between Mandana and Azma and the fact that the former is quite sensitive about the topic of her parents. And this is precisely where Azma decided to strike the actress. She asked Mandana in a sarcastic tone if her parents have ever taught her manners, before adding, ‘Oh yes, tumne apne mom and dad ko chhod diya hai’ (you have left your mom and dad). This leaves the Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 actress fuming and she warns, “Next time you talk about my mom and dad, your face is going to get broken."

Azma accuses the actress of bringing up her parents in a fight as well, while Mandana vehemently denies it. She also accuses her of saying ill about her ex-husband’s parents, and her own parents. This further enrages the actress, who cusses her. Azma then threatens to throw all of Mandana’s belongings away before saying, ‘Nangi ghumna fir Lock Upp mein (then you’d walk around naked in Lock Upp).

Mandana Karimi in an earlier episode had revealed that she has disowned her mother and father. In fact, she and her mother had stopped speaking for six years! She also added that now everything is okay, and that she and her mom are in talking terms. Mandana’s mother has also accepted her choice of career. Mandana had also locked horns with Payel recently.

