Lock Upp: Milind Soman To Enter Kangana Ranaut's Show As a Wild Card Contestant?

Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, Lock Upp has been making headlines ever since its premiere earlier this month. In the show, several celebrities are locked-up inside a prison. However, if reports are to be believed, there will soon be a wild card entry in the show.

Yes, you read it right. Reportedly, Milind Soman will be soon entering the show as a wild card contestant. Paparazzo account Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shared the update. “The badass jail is going to get “wild”, soon we will see a wild card contestant enter the Lock Upp house. An early bird says, it’s Milind Soman! Would you like to see him spread his charm around the house?" the caption read.

While there is no official confirmation so far, the speculation has left fans excited. Several netizens took to the comment section of the post mentioning how Milind’s entry into the show will increase the competition level.

For the unversed, Milind Soman is an actor and model. Despite being in his late 50s, he does not seem to be losing his charm. The actor often drops hotness overloaded pictures or videos of himself on social media. Milind’s fitness is an inspiration for all. The actor also featured in several films including 16th December, Jodi Breakers, Bajirao Mastani, and Tarkieb among others.

Talking about Lock Upp, the show is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. It streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player and is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Celebrities who are locked up inside the show, for now, are model Poonam Pandey, comedian Munawar Faruqui, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat. Self-styled godman Swami Chakrapani has already been eliminated from the show.

