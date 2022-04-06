Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Poonam Pandey And Other Contestants' Salaries Revealed

Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor’s reality show Lock Upp is getting a great response from the audience. Fans of the show are loving the drama, comedy, fights, and unlimited entertainment that is being offered. The show started last month on OTT platforms AltBalaji and MX Player and ever since the contestants have been making the headlines. People wait for the judgement day when Kangana lectures and roasts the Lock Upp contestants. The web reality show is keeping people hooked, but they might also wonder what some of the popular contestants are getting paid for their Lock Upp journey.

Anjali Arora

The social media influencer has more followers than Kangana Ranaut on Instagram. Anjali rose to fame after her video for the song ‘Kacha Badam’ went viral. She is said to be the highest-paid contestant in the show. According to an India.com report, Anjali is rumoured to be receiving an amount of Rs 3-4 lakh per week.

Advertisement

Munawar Faruqui

The stand-up comic is making everyone laugh and is one of the most popular contestants on the show. He is impressing the audience with his Shayari, jokes, and simplicity. Munawar is reportedly getting a fee of Rs 3-3.5 lakh per week.

Babita Phogat

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat got eliminated from the show last month. Fans were left disheartened after she was evicted from the show early on. However, when she was in, she was reportedly getting paid Rs 3 lakh a week.

Poonam Pandey

‘Nasha’ actor Poonam Pandey never fails to make headlines with her controversial statements and actions. Recently, she fulfilled her promise of getting topless after being saved from the recent eliminations. Poonam gets a fee of Rs 3 lakh every week.

Sara Khan

Television actor Sara Khan is not new to a show with this kind of format. She was earlier part of Bigg Boss 4 and did well during her journey. Inside Lock Upp too, she is doing her bit and fans are loving it. Sara reportedly gets Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per week.

Nisha Rawal

Nisha Rawal grabbed the media attention after she came to the forefront and accused her ex-husband Karan Mehra of domestic violence. Nisha is showing off her blunt side and is not shying away from revealing the personal details of her wife. Nisha’s fee is approximately Rs 1.75 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per week.

Tehseen Poonawalla

Political analyst and entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawalla was also seen in Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. In Lock Upp, the audience expected him to do much better than his last show. However, he got evicted from the show in its first month only. According to various news portals, Tehseen was getting only Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh per month.

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra is a popular television name. He is known for his roles in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin 2 and Qubool Hai. Karanvir was earlier evicted from the show due to his behaviour, but now, he has made a comeback. He is getting a sum of Rs 2 lakh per week to be a part of the show.

Advertisement

Saisha Shinde

Saisha Shinde is said to be the first transgender female fashion designer in India. She is entertaining the audience with her cool, bold and fearless nature. After getting evicted by Karanvir, Saisha has also returned to the show to raise the ratings. Despite her contribution to the show, Saisha only gets Rs 1 lakh per week which is the lowest fee among all the contestants.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.