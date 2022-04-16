Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Feels Insecure Of Payal Rohatgi, Conspires To Not Let Her Win

The controversial reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, is offering a good dose of entertainment to the viewers with all its twists, turns and the rivalry between the participants. Recent episodes show contestant Munawar Faruqui feeling insecure of Payal Rohatgi. Payal has been a strong contender in the show and many viewers are of the opinion that she might emerge as the winner.

In a recent clip from the latest episode, Munawar is seen assessing the situation along with Saisha Shinde. They are seen discussing about Payal’s prospects of winning the show. He is seen telling Saisha not to allow Payal to get strong, adding that women who fight a lot generally win reality shows. In response to it, Saisha assures Munawar that Payal does not have it in her to win the show.

Saisha says there is no chance of Payal winning the show as she is a very negative person. “Such a negative person cannot win the show. In the past, fighter cocks have won the show but not negative people. All the winners of past reality shows have had a personality which has impressed people”, she said.

Saisha further said that Payal has been making herself the target all the time for grabbing attention. “If she does this, she will remain a target till the end, not a winner,” she added.

In the show, inmates like Munawar, Anjali, Saisha, KP, Zeeshan and Shivam have been trying hard to sabotage Payal’s game as they feel threatened by the support she gets from her fans. Even Payal’s fiancée Sangram Singh had come out in support of her recently when she had a showdown with the host of the show Kangana Ranaut. Recently, when there was a fight between Payal and Anjali, the majority of the house supported Anjali and slammed Payal.

Lock Upp is streamed on MX player. The show is created and produced by Ekta Kapoor. The plot of the show revolves around putting controversial celebrities in Kangana Ranaut’s prison cells.

