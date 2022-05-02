Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Is Most Trending Contestant With 2 Mn Tweets; Already Declared 'Winner'

As Munawar Faruqui became the second finalist of Lock Upp, his fans trended the hashtag ‘Munawar For The Win’ on Twitter over the weekend. The trend scored more than two million tweets on the social media platform, making Munawar the most trended contestant on the digital reality show, hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

Lock Upp is one of the most-watched digital shows since it premiered in February on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer. As the show is nearing its finale, contestants are leaving no stones unturned to reach the finals. In a recent episode, Munawar beat Saisha Shinde, Poonam Pandey, and Payal Rohatgi to become the next finalist after Shivam Sharma.

As soon as Munawar was announced the second finalist, his fans rejoiced on social media and began trending the hashtag ‘Munawar For The Win,’ which has now broken the record with two million tweets. A section of fans have already declared Munawar the winner of Lock Upp’s first-ever season.

Finally we completed 2M & this milestone can't be achieved without u #MunawarkiJanta & #MunawarWarriors.thr r no words to thnk enough u all.enjoy ths achievement & party hard bcoz u guys deserve this as we created history of 2M trend.MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN#LockuppKhurafatiMunawar pic.twitter.com/maXxCWyF7L — ᴍᴜɴᴀᴡᴀʀ ғᴀʀᴜϙᴜɪ ᴏғғɪᴄɪᴀʟ™ (@Team_Faruqui) May 1, 2022

This photo of #munawarfaruqui clearly reflects the leadership qualities his confidence and y he deserves d trophy of #LockUpp So on the basis of dis photo only I could give him d trophy. though he deserves the wholesome..MUNAWAR FOR THE WIN#LockuppKhuraftiMunawar #iammohdabid pic.twitter.com/f397WGqujv— Mohd Abid (@Iammohdabid) May 2, 2022

Truly deserving! Dil bhi jeeta, ab baari hai trophy ki.. He is a clear winner day 1 se! Congratulations @altbalaji@EktaaRKapoor on a successful season 1. #MunawarFaruquiMUNAWAR FOR THE WIN— Haider pathan (@HaiderA99590202) May 2, 2022

Why I believe Munawar deserves to win! Dil, dimag, jaan sab laga di ladke ne and he played like a champ. I hope he wins the first season.. @munawar0018@altbalaji#MunawarFaruqui #LockUppMUNAWAR FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/405F9HrMQp— Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) May 1, 2022

Munawar has seen several ups and downs during his journey on the show. He also made many shocking revelations that took the internet by storm. He revealed that he was married and has a son. When Kangana mentioned the buzz surrounding him on social media and asked him to tell the answer truthfully, to which Munawar agreed. She showed a blurred image on the screen, which left everyone rather baffled. After this, Munawar confessed that he was married and that he also had a child from that marriage. He said that he got married at a young age and that they haven’t been living together for the past 1.5 years.

Munawar also had a breakdown when he opened up about the sexual abuse he had to face as a little kid. He revealed, “They were my relatives, two of them and it continued for 4-5 years. I would not understand at the time. It was a close family. It went on for 4-5 years and got extreme in the fourth year. Then they realised they should stop it.”

Munawar’s chemistry with his co-contestant Anjali Arora also created a lot of buzz online. While Munawar has always maintained that he considers Anjali his friend, the latter has admitted to feeling “romantically" for him.

