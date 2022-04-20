Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Talks About His Arrest, Says 'Those Were The Worst Days'

Munawar Faruqui’s performance in the controversial reality show Lock Upp is being widely appreciated by the audience. He has made several massive revelations on the show so far. In the recent episode, the stand-up comedian opened up about his arrest. As reported by Hindustan Times, during his conversation with co-inmate Saisha Shinde, Munawar revealed how he was writing jokes in his head after his arrest. When Saisha asked him about writing an autobiography, the comedian said, “I want to write a stand-up.”

Munawar went on to share his experience after his arrest and told Saisha how those were the worst days of his life and that he was in a very bad condition. “When I went to jail, I started writing my new comedy special on my arrest. Jokes had started coming to my mind when I reached the police station. I was in a very very bad condition. They were the worst days of my life. At the same time, I was observing everything and writing jokes about them in my mind,” he said as cited by Hindustan Times.

Munawar Faruqui further added that the joke is not on religion or on politics, but on himself. “Right now I have a 1.5 hrs-2 hrs long show. It’s about me getting arrested and coming out of jail. There is no joke on religion, it’s no political satire, and it’s not about any celebrity. The only joke is, it’s on me, it’s about me. That this is how I went to the jail and this is how I came out,” he added.

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui was arrested in January 2021 after a complaint was filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during one of his shows in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The comedian had to stay in jail for 37 days but was later granted bail by the Supreme Court. Later in November 2021, he took to social media and announced that he has quit stand-up comedy. Back then, the comedian issued a statement and alleged that 12 of his shows were canceled in just two months due to threats of vandalism.

