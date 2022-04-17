Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Tears Up Talking About His Mother, Makes Kangana Ranaut and Others Emotional Too

The Judgement Day in Lock Upp is here. It is time for people to open up and share their secrets so that they can save themselves from being eliminated. And on tonight’s episode, Munawar Faruqui will open about his mother.

Munawar is the first to press the buzzer and he had to share the secret related to his mother. He recalls January 2007, when his grandmother woke him up to reveal that his mother isn’t doing well, and that she has been rushed to the hospital. Munawar says that he heard his mother screaming in pain when he reached the hospital. He held her hand. Munawar breaks down as he remembers how the doctors told him after some discussion that he needs to leave his mother’s hand now. He also said that he has not been able to get over that.

This was such an emotional moment that not only did the comic tear up, but all the other contestants like Kaaranvir Bohra, Zeeshan Khan, Shaisha Shinde and Ali Merchant also shed tears. In fact, even host Kangana Ranaut was moved to tears. The contestants also console Munawar Watch the video here:

Today’s episode will also be special because Kangana has promised to introduce her ‘hukum ka ikka’ on the show today. She also warns that it will not be easy to compete against this person. She also calls the person, but his/her face is not revealed. We wonder who that would be. See the video here:

Well, reports of new entry into the show has been doing the rounds for a few days now. Reports have claimed that Umar Riaz or Parth Samthaan might enter Lock Upp. There has been no confirmation of the same. We will have to wait to find out. Lock Upp streams on MX Player and AltBalaji. The contestants include Zeeshan Khan, Mandana Karimi, Azma Fallah, Ali Merchant, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Kaaranvir Bohra, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, and Anjali Arora.

