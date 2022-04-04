Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal Gets Evicted While Kaaranvir Bohra and Saisha Shinde Return

Sunday’s episode of the reality show Lock Upp saw the grand return of former contestant and fashion designer Saisha Shinde. Dressed in an Anarkali suit, Shinde danced to the song Bole Chudiyan. Lock Upp host and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also welcomed back television actor Kaaranvir Bohra to the show. The episode also showed an emotional reunion of Kaaranvir and his fellow Lock Upp contestants

The latest episode of Lock Upp, which streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player, began with Kangana giving contestant Anjali Arora an offer to either get Saisha Shinde on her side or get Saisha as well as Kaaranvir in her team. As she made her return to the show, Saisha read out a long note to Kangana and apologised to the show host. Kangana accepted her apology. Anjali was also told that if she chooses to get both Karanvir and Saisha on her team, she would have to let go of one team member chosen by Kangana. The host told Anjali to keep them both in the blue team but let Munawar Faruqui go to the orange team. To save Munawar, Anjali decided to keep Saisha, while Kaaranvir was sent to the other team.

During this week’s eviction, Azma Fallah and Nisha Rawal were the contestants who made it to the end. Azma saved herself in exchange for sharing a secret. Azma chose to share her secret and said that she duped people of Rs 50 lakh while working for a social media app that required her to befriend people and talk to them. She said she has swindled people of nearly Rs 40 lakh to 50 lakh. After this, Nisha exited the show in the eviction round.

It should be noted that the two contestants had left the show last week. Kaaranvir was evicted as part of a task during the entry of recent wild card contestants Zeeshan Khan and Vinit Kakar. Saisha was asked to leave after she got into an argument with Kangana.

