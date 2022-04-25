Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Calls Munawar Faruqui 'Kaamchor', Latter Feels She Should Be Eliminated

Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp is inching close to its finale and with each passing day, the competition in the show is increasing. In the recent promo of the show, Payal Rohatgi and Munawar Faruqui can be seen indulging in a massive argument. It begins with Payal asking Munawar to take care of his duties since judgment day is over. However, the latter refuses. This leads to a major fight between the two.

Payal Rohatgi calls Munawar Faruqui ‘kaamchor’ and goes on to say, ‘yeh sirf muft ki rotiya khata hai’. She later calls him a monkey and alleges that he plays the victim card of not getting enough work. Even Munawar jokes about how Payal’s mic is waterproof because she talks so much that even her mic cries. Payal further asks Munawar to take a bath saying ‘he stinks a lot’.

Meanwhile, in another promo of the show, Munawar Faruqui can be seen explaining why Payal Rohatgi should be eliminated from the show this week. He calls her a tough competition and adds if she stays in the show, she will surely make it to the finale. “I definitely see her in the finale and I feel that she has already booked her place in finale but at the same time, I do not want a strong player to get a change like this. I will want her to be eliminated in this 9th week,” he can be heard saying in the promo.

The promos have left viewers excited for the upcoming episode. While some claim that Payal is right in asking Munawar to finish his duties, other say that she doesn’t even do her own work.

Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Karan Kundrra is the jailer of the show.

