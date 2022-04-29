Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Calls Saisha Shinde ‘Confused Personality’ Over Feelings for Both Munawar Faruqui, Chirag Saluja

The race to finale has already commenced in the captivity-based reality show, Lock Upp. The latest episode witnessed contestants - Prince Narula, Saisha Shinde, and Payal Rohatgi - fighting it out to reach the finale week. The trio battled it out to be safe from this week’s chargesheet. And ultimately, it was Payal who was able to keep herself safe. The episode of the ALTBalaji show started with Anjali Arora, Prince, and Munawar Faruqui teasing Saisha for back-stabbing Poonam Pandey. They also mocked the latter’s performance in the previous task. Amidst this, Payal was seen talking to the camera and highlighting that Saisha has a confused character, which makes her unfit for becoming a finalist.

While doing yoga in the morning, Payal was heard saying that Saisha is a “confused woman," who doesn’t know when to take a stand for herself. Payal highlighted that even though Saisha keeps talking about the way she feels for Munawar which is something she has never felt before for anyone, she behaved very differently when her “good friend" Chirag walked in the jail during the family round.

“Saisha bolti hai woh jo Munawar ke liye feel karti hai iss show ke andar woh emotions aisa woh pehli baar feel kar rahi hai… aur uske emotions jab chirag aaya tab alag the.. so Saisha is a confused personality,” Payal said.

Later, in the episode, Saisha got the taste of her own medicine. Saisha’s own friends - Munawar, Anjali, and Prince, in the task, chose to support Payal over her. Not just them, the majority of the jail inmates voted in favour of Payal as a deserving finalist in comparison to Saisha.

Previously, host Kangana Ranaut had announced Shivam Sharma as the first finalist of the show. Next, it was Munawar who became the second one to qualify for the final week, after a tough fight with Poonam Pandey and Saisha Shinde.

