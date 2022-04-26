Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Gets Emotional As Sangram Singh Visits Kangana Ranaut's Show

The recent episode of Kangana Ranaut’s show left contestants emotional as their family members visited them. From Anjali Arora to Shivam Sharma and Azma, contestants were left teary-eyed as they loved ones visited the show. Among others, Payal Rohatgi’s beau and wrestler Sangram Singh also entered the ‘Atyaachaari Khel’ to meet his lady love.

The moment Sangram entered the show, Payal Rohatgi immediately hugged him. However, Sangram told her that she has been playing very well and that her game is being widely appreciated. He went on to say she is one of the strongest contestants and added that she is getting immense love on social media. Sangram later appreciated all the other contestants and told them that they are doing a great job.

It was in March this year that Sangram Singh took to social media to announce that he will tie the knot with Payal this year. “Payal is a very nice girl. We both are alike, yet different. Every couple should have the same mindset and lifestyle. We had planned a wedding in March but both had work commitments. So we will get married closer to my birthday in July. God bless everyone,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Anjali’s mother also entered the show to motivate her daughter and gave her a new cup as a replacement for the one broken by Payal a few days ago. She also revealed that it was Payal who broke stuff in the jail and not Azma who was previously being targeted by everyone. Azma’s mother also visited the show and nominated Anjali to be locked in the charge sheet. She even told her daughter’s co-contestant Munawar Faruqui that his friends are planning to target him. She even advised him to watch his back. Shivam Sharma was also left emotional as he saw his father after a long time. The two hugged each other as Shivam started weeping.

Lock Upp streams on MX Player and ALTBalaji 24×7. It also allows audiences to interact directly with the contestants. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Karan Kundrra also recently joined the show as a jailer.

