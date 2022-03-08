Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Goes Blank During GK Quiz, Forgets the Name of India's Current President

Just like any other reality show, with each passing day the game inside Lock Upp, the digital reality series hosted by Kangana Ranaut, is getting intense. The viewers get a full dose of entertainment – some hilarious moments, fights, arguments, and changing equations. The 16 contestants that were introduced in the show were divided into two teams – Team Orange and Team Blue. The teams have to perform the weekly tasks, following which the nomination takes place.

In the last episode, a new task was announced in the jail and it was played by both the teams. It tested the general knowledge as well as the physical strength of the contestants. While Payal Rohatgi and Poonam Pandey were chosen to play the GK game, their teammates Siddharth Sharma and Babita Phogat had to lift the weight. With every answer going wrong, the weight on Siddharth and Babita’s arms would increase. From the Blue team, Nisha and Sara went to answer the GK questions, while Shivam and Tehseen lifted the weights.

During the quiz round, the participants were asked a number of questions, one being – what is the name of the current President of India? Sara, Nisha, Poonam, and Payal, none of the team members got the right answer.

Viewers were surprised as to how Payal, who has been so vocal about her views on politics and her love for India, was unaware of the correct answer. Well, this was not it, Payal Rohatgi also got the question about the word count on Twitter wrong. She wrote 140 words as her answer, but the word count on Twitter is 280.

Payal has time and again voiced out her opinions on controversial topics. In fact, in 2021, Payal’s Twitter account was suspended twice a month as she violated the rules of the microblogging site.

A few questions down, both the teams used the substitute cards and replaced their members to play the quiz round. Team Orange replaced Munawar with Poonam, while Team Blue replaced Saisha with Sara. The Orange team won both rounds and became the winner of the task.

