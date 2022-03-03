Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi is Angry, But Munawar Farooqui Has a Suggestion For Her

The reality show Lock Upp, produced by Ekta Kapoor, started streaming on the OTT platform AltBalaji. The reality show is hosted by Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut, while the show has Payal Rohatgi, Karanvir Bohra, Poonam Pandey, Babita Phogat, Munawar Farooqui, Siddharth Nigam and Sara Khan among contestants.

The show was launched a few days ago, and the promos are already out. One of the promos features Payal Rohatgi, and it has caught the attention of people on the internet.

The promo shows contestant Payal Rohatgi angry. She was saying that “I did not like that you kept me locked up for three hours in the morning. You cannot lock the door when we are sleeping, our safety is your responsibility". Munawar was seen further stoking her anger. Farooqui tells Payal that there is no door here that cannot be broken. Following this, Payal started climbing the walls of the jail. You can watch the promo here:

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

The promo, which has caught the attention of viewers, is being widely discussed on the internet. The show is being streamed every night at 10.30 pm on Alt Balaji and also on MX Player. A total of 16 celebrities are participating in this show.

The show has managed the hog headlines constantly owing to its controversial nature and also because of its controversial host. The Panga actor has made her OTT debut with Lock Upp. Viewers are interested in watching the dynamics play out between the contestants and the host. While Babita Phogat is seen teaching wrestling to the contestants inside the jail, Shivam is trying to create a love angle with Sara Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.