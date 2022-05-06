Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Says She's The 'Only One' Who Didn't Get Influenced By Munawar Faruqui; Azma Fallah Reacts

Kangana Ranaut’s popular reality show Lock Upp is about to close its curtains in a few hours. Therefore, the temperature in the house is increasing with contestants calling out each other. As per a report in ETimes, in the recent episode of Lock Upp, contestants are shown certain social media posts, with the names being blank. They have to guess the names, which are being talked about in the post and name the contestant.

Contestants were asked to guess the owner of one of the social media posts. It reads, “In midst of utterly fake women in #LockUpp, I find – so refreshing and real.“

As for the guesses, Azma writes her name. Shivam, Munawar and Prince also take Azma’s name. Saisha writes her name.

Payal Rohatgi takes her name and reasons out, “I have taken my name. I find myself refreshing and real. It is my thought process because I feel I have played the game with reality just the way I am. I have not kept any barriers.”

“Only – has survived in the game without influence of Munawar Faruqui,” reads the second social media post.

Payal opines that the social media post belongs to her. She says, “I feel it is my name. Because here, whoever has come inside, all of them have done Munawar’s ‘ji huzoori’. In this game I have played without Munawar’s help or influence. I have survived in the game without his friendship.”

In her defence, Azma says, “I have also survived and played without Munawar’s influence. However, what Payal claims, when she was in orange block, she would butter Munawar a lot.” Payal says, “You were desperate to be in Munawar’s good books because you were in the chargesheet.”

In the end, the name in the post is revealed to be Shivam Sharma.

Meanwhile, Lock Upp will have its grand finale on Saturday i.e on May 7. It will stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Contestants who are fighting for the trophy are Payal Rohatgi, Munawar Faruqui, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, Prince Narula, Anjali Arora, and Azma Fallah. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Karan Kundrra is the jailer of the show.

