Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Questions Kangana Alleging She Used Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi To Seek Attention

Kangana Ranaut’s controversial reality show Lock Upp premiered on Sunday. In less than 24 hours, the show has been making headlines with its fierce arguments. In the recent promo, Kangana can be seen indulging in a verbal war with contestant Payal Rohatgi.

The video is a glimpse of the show’s premiere episode when one of the reporters asked Payal about her collaboration with Alt Balaji because she had criticized the same in the past. To this, the contestant explained that she does not let her opinions affect her professional work. She also cites Kangana Ranaut and added that even the Manikarnika actress had differences with Ekta Kapoor. This irked Kangana who tells Payal not to cite her as one of the examples. “Do not piggyback on me. Talk about your own experiences, do not use my past experiences. Do not take my name," Kangana said. Following this, Payal went on to say that even Kangana talked about Alia Bhatt and Gangubai Kathiawadi only to gain attention. “Why then do you use others’ names? I can also say that you piggyback on Alia Bhatt’s name and (are using) Gangubai Kathiawadi for the sake of grabbing attention," Payal had said.

“So, you would still talk of someone else’s experiences. You are still not saying that you would talk about your own experiences. You just proved my allegations right," Kangana added as she lashed out at Payal.

For the unversed, Kangana had earlier taunted Alia Bhatt regarding Gangubai Kathiawadi. ‘200 crore will be burnt to ashes at the box office,’ she had said.

Meanwhile, in another promo, Shivam Sharma and Siddharth Sharma can also be seen getting into a violent fight.

For the unversed, Lock Upp streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Celebrities who are locked up inside the show are comedian Munawar Faruqui, model Poonam Pandey, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, self-styled godman Swami Chakrapani, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat.

