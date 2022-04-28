Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi Reveals She Can’t Get Pregnant, Had Asked Sangram Singh to Marry Someone Else; Watch

Lock Upp has fast been becoming one of the most loved shows amongst the audience, thanks to the controversial fights and the revelations that the contestants make in order to save themselves. Now, in the latest promo of the show, we see Payal Rohatgi make a heart-breaking revelation about herself.

In the promo, Payal reveals that she can never become a mother. Crying profusely, the actress looked into the camera and said, “I just want to say something. Bahut mann karta hai (I really feel like), I should have kids. But I can’t get pregnant. We are trying since 4-5 years to have kids, I tried IVF, nahi ho raha (but it doesn’t happen). And once a troll called me ‘baanjh (barren)’."

She added, “I feel sad for Sangram because he loves kids, I can’t have kids, he deserves to have his own kids." Talking to the others, she went on to say, “Everybody has problems, no one sits just like that for 12 years. People say, “When you become a mother…”, I zone out at that time.” She also says that Sangram had told her that he wants to have a child who would be like Payal. She, in turn, had told Sangram to marry someone else, who can have a child. See the promo here:

Taking to the comments section, many asked the actress to stay strong, while some suggested that the couple should go for adoption. Sangram Singh and Payal Rohatgi have been together for over a decade. The couple have been dating, and it was on the show a few days back that Sangram proposed to Payal on National TV. He had also revealed that he is planning to tie the knot with Payal once she is out of Lock Upp.

