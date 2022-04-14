Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey and Payal Rohatgi Rock The Stage With Their Sizzling Dance; Watch

Poonam Pandey and Payal Rohatgi have emerged as one of the strongest contestants of Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. In the upcoming episode, the two will be seen grooving to the tunes of Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo in front of other contestants of the show.

In the latest promo released by the makers of the show, Payal and Poonam can be seen setting ‘Lock Upp Ka Manch’ on fire as they sizzle on the song Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo. While Poonam wore a checkered bralette with a red dupatta used as a mini-skirt, Payal looks absolutely hottest in a halter-neck bandhani blouse paired with a make-shift skirt. The two can be seen performing in front of the other contestants and the jailer of the show - Karan Kundrra.

Watch Poonam Pandey and Payal Rohatgi’s Hottest Dance Performance:

Poonam and Payal are one of the strongest contestants of Lock Upp. Recently, Payal Rohatgi made headlines after she made certain islamophobic comments against Zeeshan and went on to call him a terrorist. It all started after a piece of news information was played inside the Lock Upp regarding the demand to ban halal meat in Karnataka, which lead to a heated argument between Payal and Zeeshan.

On the other hand, Poonam Pandey left everyone shocked after she recently removed her shirt on camera, without defying the limits of the show. When Poonam got nominated for eviction, she promised her fans to surprise them by going topless on camera. Later, when she was saved from elimination due to a large number of votes, Poonam fulfilled her promise and went topless. She unbuttoned her shirt but was wearing innerwear underneath.

For the unversed, Lock Upp is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player 24×7. It is hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

