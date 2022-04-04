Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Breaks Down In Tears Remembering Ex-husband Sam Bombay

Ever since Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp started, it has become the talk of the town. Whether it’s controversies, fights, or the revelation of the deep dark secrets of the celebrity contestants in the show, Lock Upp is making the headlines everyday. However, the recent episode of Ekta Kapoor’s reality show is making everyone emotional. In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Poonam Pandey was spotted crying inconsolably, while recalling her breakup with husband Sam Bombay. Witnessing Poonam in tears, her con-contestant Anjali came forward to console her and later comedian Munawar Faruqui also joined the conversation.

While talking to Anjali, Poonam revealed on the reality show that she tried her best to make things work in the relationship, but it did not. Poonam further wished that her marriage to Sam Bombay would have lasted. Poonam, while crying excessively, said, “Maine bahut try kiya yaar chaar saal but nahi sambhala yaar bahut try kiya maine (I tried hard for four years but it didn’t work). Meri bhi shaadi tikk gayi hoti yaar (wish my marriage would have also lasted)." Poonam broke down as she said that she thinks she won’t get anything in life and she will die alone.

Listening to this, Anjali tried to console her as she asked her to stop crying and stop thinking in this manner. Anjali went on to say that crying will never make things right, and requested her to stop weeping.

While Anjali was consoling Poonam, the latter revealed that she gets hurt when people slut-shame her. Poonam was referring to the comments of her co-contestant Payal Rohatgi earlier in the episode.

As Poonam resorted to abusing Payal, the latter said, “Do hi cheezein aati hai tujhe kapde utarna aur gaali dena (You only know two things to take off clothes and abuse people)."

For those who don’t know, in September 2020, Poonam tied the knot with Sam Bombay, but their marriage lasted only a few days as they had an ugly breakup after Poonam accused her husband of domestic violence, molestation, and assault. Poonam filed a complaint during their honeymoon, resulting in Sam’s arrest in Goa, just a few days after their wedding. Later, he was released on bail.

