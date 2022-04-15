Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Cries After Recalling The Moment Her Family Was 'Kicked Out' Of Housing Society

So far, every contestant on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp has revealed their darkest secret and emotional personal stories, but the latest episode of the reality show witnessed adult actor Poonam Pandey opening up about a heart-wrenching family experience. On Thursday, Poonam cried inconsolably, as she recalled the time when she couldn’t get a house for herself, after being discharged from a hospital. She was talking to her co-contestants Shivam Sharma and Karanvir Bohra, who were seen comforting her.

She even went on to recall an emotional time when her family was “kicked out" of a housing society only because Poonam was a part of that family. While wiping her tears, Poonam said, “I am talking about just 3-4 years ago. I was with my family - my mom, dad sister. ..we were all living together. We were kicked out of the society because it was my family. Mom and dad did not say anything because I was the only person earning in the family.” Poonam added that she never uttered anything wrong about any other person and claimed that no one can find anyone article wherein she can be spotted saying “bad things about anyone”.

Poonam continued crying and said, “Have I ever said bad things about anyone?" and added that she only focuses on her work.

.@iPoonampandey ka hua emotional breakdown! Watch #LockUpp streaming tonight at 10:30 pm. Watch live and stay updated. Play the @LockuppGame now. pic.twitter.com/FBLIJOK7jK — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) April 14, 2022

Listening to Poonam’s heart-breaking past, Karanvir came forward to console her and said, “Tu bhai hai bhai (you are a brother)." Poonam added that people have preconceived notions about her and nobody tries to “understand” her. She said, “I stepped out of the hospital and was denied entry into my house. Everyone says I am wrong and bad. People do not try to understand me, but they judge me" and urged people to at least meet her before forming a preconceived notion about her.

After this, Shivam consoled her by saying that they all are brave as they reveal their darkest secrets to the world. And there are several people, who are hiding inside a shell and refusing to reflect their true personalities. The show is currently streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

