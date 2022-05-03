Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Evicted Ahead Of Finale, Host Karan Kundrra Bids Farewell: ‘Aap Standing Ovation…’

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp is moving towards its final episode. The show has been making the headlines for controversial reasons ever since its premiere in February this year. While there is already a lot of excitement around who will win the show. In a recent clip, we see Poonam Pandey getting evicted as she stepped out of the race ahead of the finale. In the latest video, we see a teary-eyed Poonam receiving a farewell from the host and jailor Karan Kundrra.

In the clip posted by Alt Balaji on their official Instagram handle, we see Poonam in tears as she stands wearing a chest and knee guards. The model seems to have lost a task post which she stood in front as she receives a send-off message from Karan.

You know what let me tell you… we are glad that you did this show…we are glad for every minute that you spent on the show. You have outperformed what you thought you are capable off, and today what you have done… you are bada**.”

We see contestants at the back including Munawar, Anjali and Prince as they clap for Poonam and agreed on what he said.

Towards the end of his send off message, Karan said, “Poonam aap haar kar nahi ja rahi hai… aap yaha se lad ke, bhid ke ja rahi hain.. aap ko yaha se kisi ne nikala nahi hai.. aap lad ke, apne ko prove kar ke… ek standing ovation le ke yaha se ja rahi hain..” (You are not leaving the show after losing. You have fought and proved yourself. You aren’t leaving after facing defeat in the show. You are leaving after receiving a standing ovation…”

Soon after the video was posted, scores of Karan’s fans chimed into the comments section and termed Karan as the “best jailor." While one social media user commented, “He is the best jailor," another said, “Best Jailor. Best mentor. Going to miss our Jailor."

Some even said that it is an unfair eviction for Poonam Pandey. One social media user wrote, “Unfair for her," a second comment reads, “Unfair task eviction for poonam!!"

While Poonam has had a long journey on the show, her game has mellowed down over the last few weeks. She claimed that it was her health issues that were becoming a hindrance in the gameplay. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor were also seen telling her that she needs to buckle up.

Lock Upp is one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its launch. The show has garnered immense limelight for its new format and the twists that keep on bringing surprises for the audience and the contestants. The show will close its curtains on the coming weekend with a grand finale. Who bags the title of the winner of the first ever season of the show is yet to be seen.

