Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Gets Emotional as Mother Makes Surprise Entry in Kangana Ranaut's Show

The Lock Upp contestants who are usually seen taking a dig at each other extended their support to fellow inmates amid the emotional family week. Ahead of the finale, the makers called in the loved ones of the contestants to give them the strength and emotional support to get through the final leg. As family members of several contestants entered the jail, Poonam Pandey got emotional in front of Prince Narula and Munawar Faruqqui, assuming that no one from her family would visit her. But she was taken aback when her mother stepped inside.

First, Poonam received a message from her sister. Soon after the message was delivered, her mother walked in through the doors. She came and embraced her daughter giving her a tight hug. All the fellow inmates stood still with teary eyes as the mother-daughter had an emotional reunion. Poonam couldn’t hold back her tears, while her mother talked to other contestants. She said, “Ye ladki mereko bahut sukh di beta jeevan mein. Ye ladki har khushi poori ki hai. (This girl has given us a comfortable life, she has fulfilled all our wishes). Zindagi mein aisa koi cheez nahi tha jo ye ladki ne humein di nahi hai. Rom rom se dua nikalta hai iske liye (There is not one thing this girl has not given us. Every part of the body blesses her)”

She then asked the contestants to give her the ladoos as she wanted to feed them to Poonam. “Muh meetha karayenge,” Poonam’s mother said, adding that there was some good news she wanted to share. After feeding a laddu to Poonam, her mother revealed that the actor’s sister-in-law has been blessed with twin daughters.

While talking to the inmates about her daughter, Poonam’s mother got emotional and said, “Meri beti nahi mera beta hai ye (My daughter is also my son).” Poonam was also seen apologising to her mother for her abusive language in Lock Upp. Before bidding adieu, her mother performed a ritual to take the evil eye off her.

