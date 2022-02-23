Lock Upp: Model Poonam Pandey to Be Arrested for ‘Boldness’ in Kangana Ranaut’s Reality Show

Poonam Pandey has been confirmed as the third contestant of ALTBalaji and MX Player’s highly-anticipated reality show, ‘Lock Upp’, hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The makers of the show took to Instagram on Wednesday and unveiled a steaming teaser of the show featuring the renowned model.

Ekta Kapoor too shared a teaser on her Instagram handle by writing, “Hot ke chakkar mein ho gayi Poonam Pandey caught! #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb, LIVE free on @altbalaji and @mxplayer.”

The steamy teaser sees Poonam unchaining her orange jumpsuit, post which Poonam Pandey is confirmed as the third in-mate in the lock-up. She is seen sitting in a jail room as she holds a clap that reads, “Inmate Number 3- Poonam Pandey. Charged: Hot and extremely bothered.” As the teaser continues, it showcases the host of the show, Kangana walking up to Poonam and locking her with handcuffs in the jail.

Check the teaser below:

Poonam Pandey is a popular model and actress, and she has been popular for her hot and eccentric dressing style. Last year, Poonam made headlines after she filed a complaint against her husband Sam Bombay for alleged sexual assault. According to the police, Pandey was admitted to the hospital after lodging the complaint as she suffered injuries on her head, eyes and face. According to Mumbai Police quoted by news agency ANI, “The case has been registered against Sam Bombay under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The actress has suffered serious injuries on her head, eyes and face."

Talking about ‘Lock Upp’, the makers of the show has already confirmed the first two inmates, namely tv actress Nisha Rawal and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

‘Lock Upp’ has been creating waves ever since it has been launched considering its unique and never-heard-before format. Content Czarina Ekta R Kapoor is all set to bring this fearless reality show for Indian audience that will stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player for free, starting 27th February.

The show will be hosted by Kangana Ranaut and will have 16 controversial celebrities locked in a jail for months without the amenities that we normally take for granted.

ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24×7 on their respective platforms and will also allow the audiences interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.

