Lock Upp: Poonam Says Payal 'Is Beautiful'; Latter Has Fierce Verbal Spat with Mandana Karimi

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show has become the talk of the town, owing to the scuffles between the celebrity contestants. While fights are very common in the show, in last night’s episode of Lock Upp, we see words of praise coming from one player to another, which is very rare. In a video posted by Alt Balaji on their official Instagram handle, Munawar Faruqui and Poonam Pandey are seen having words of love for Payal Rohatgi, who has always been in the news in the house because of her speaking up her mind.

In the video, the inmates, including Munawar, Poonam, Anjali Arora and Ali Merchant are seen sitting together as they have a little chit-chat session. Poonam asks Munnavar, Anjali and Ali, “Do I do a little eye make-up? Mera face tired lagta raha hai kya? Ali and Munnavar laughed at this. And they say that these questions are wrong. “Because you are not looking tired. She is looking more beautiful than Poonam". Poonam agrees, “Payal is very beautiful".

In another video, Mandana Karimi is shown getting involved in a verbal fight in the house. The fight begins when Payal returns from yoga and tells her fellow prisoners “I was doing yoga, so she tells from inside her blanket that while doing yoga, die."

To this, Mandana says that she did not say this and her Hindi is not like that either. Then Payal says “Intellect is in knees. You are an uneducated woman, Mandana Karimi. And then Mandana walks closer to Payal to which Payal says “Now she is coming on me. How can she tell me like that". You only eat and you are the filth of this jail”.

Payal responds in anger, says “You left the show and went back, why did you come back”? Amid all this, Shivam Sharma is seen enjoying the verbal spat between the two as he says, “good show.”

Now, viewers will have to wait to see, what shape the rift between Mandana and Payal will take next.

