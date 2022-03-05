Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Recalls Eating Rice With Saltwater As She Talks About Her Childhood Struggles

Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, Lock Upp has become one of the most talked-about shows. With each passing day, the contestants of the show are making shocking revelations. In one of the recent episodes, Poonam Pandey opened up about her childhood struggles and recalled how her family had no money even to eat food.

While speaking to Munawar, Anjali, and Saisha, Poonam mentioned that she hails from a grounded family and revealed that her mother had to struggle a lot during their childhood days. The actress went on to say that they had no money and used to eat rice with saltwater. The controversial celebrity further agreed that she has done several publicity stunts, but added that her brother and sister are settled today because of that only.

Earlier, Poonam Pandey also talked about her estranged husband Sam and told Karanvir Bohra in the show that he used to beat her. “He didn’t just beat once, my brain injury did not heal because he kept beating me on the same spot again and again. I would apply makeup, gloss and laugh in front of everyone, to hide it. I would act very cool in front of everyone,” she had said.

She had also alleged that she wasn’t even allowed to use her own cell phone while she was with Sam. “I was not allowed to take my phone anywhere, and was not allowed to touch my phone in my own house. If I love my dog and sleep with them, he would say I love my dogs more than him. What kind of statement is that? Why should I get fuc** beaten up for loving my dogs? Is that a reason to get a brain hemorrhage? Because I have one,” she said.

Meanwhile, talking about Lock Upp, the show streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player. Celebrities who are locked up inside the show apart from Poonam Pandey are comedian Munawar Faruqui, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, political analyst Tehseen Poonawala, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, self-styled godman Swami Chakrapani, social media influencer Anjali Arora, and wrestler Babita Phogat.

