Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey Wants Munawar Faruqui To Win Kangana Ranaut's Show, Praises Payal Rohatgi

The captivity-based reality show, Lock Upp - which has successfully brought in a different flavour to the reality shows - is heading towards its finale. With each passing day, the game is only getting intense behind the bars. While some contestants - Shivam Shukla, Munawar Faruqui, and Prince Narula - have already made it to the finale, the previous episode of the reality show saw an eviction. The latest qaidi to walk out of Kangana Ranaut’s jail was Poonam Pandey.

Poonam stepped out of the race to win ahead of the finale week of Lock Upp. Interestingly, Poonam managed to survive the eliminations from the past few weeks even though her name got on the charge sheet several times. While the show saw celebrities revealing their deepest, darkest secrets just to survive in the captivity-based jail. On the show, Poonam has often talked about facing abuse from her ex-husband Sam Bombay. She also revealed some gory, intimate secrets about her past life on the show.

As Lock Upp is close to its finale, Munawar, Payal Rohatgi, Anjali, Shaisha Shinde, Azma Fallah, Prince, and Shivam are the last inmates standing. All these contestants are giving it their best shot, but only one will lift the title. MX Player and ALTBalaji live-stream Lock Upp 24×7 and even allow the audiences to interact directly with the contestant.

After her exit, Poonam said in an interview that she feels Munawar should win Lock Upp. Talking to BollywoodLife.com, the actor-model said, “I think Munawar should win. The kind of things he has done inside the show is just commendable and I can't think of any other name."

Having said that, Poonam mentioned that she even likes Payal’s game, and the latter is a “badass” for her. “The way she fights against everything is just so inspiring. I think she also deserves to win, but again I will have only one name that is Munawar,” she said.

