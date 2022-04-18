Lock Upp: Prince Narula Enters the Show, Mandana Karimi Gets Eliminated

Lock Upp might be nearing the finale, but the twists and turns on the show are still intact. In the last episode, it was Munawar Faruqui’s confession that made everyone emotional. But, the last episode also saw one contestant making her exit, while a new contestant was also introduced.

In the last episode, Mandana Karimi was eliminated from the show. Before leaving, she said, “I do not have the appetite to eat people up or cut their throats. I choose myself and peace. I am so grateful to you ma’am that I could stand here and share my secret. I want to leave the show on that note.”

Mandana had grabbed headlines with her confessions. From revealing that she was once not on great terms with her parents to opening up about her divorce, her affair with an ace director and an abortion, she bared her heart out on the show. The actress also got into frequent fights.

While on one hand Mandana bid adieu, on the other a new contestant was introduced and it was none other than Prince Narula. Kangana Ranaut introduced him as her ‘hukum ka ikka’ and warned contestants that the game will get tougher now.

In a statement, Prince, who has won all the reality shows that he has been a part of, opened up about choosing Lock Upp and said, “The show is amazing! My main reason to enter this show is that it is judgment-free. People are often judged when they reveal their secrets on a show, but Lock Upp’s concept is badass in itself. Moreover, it asks you to be badass as well. And this makes the show one of a kind."

Prince also added, “I am very excited. Lock Upp is a different show and I am entering the show as a troublemaker and not a contestant. More than anything, this is Ektaa Mam’s (producer Ekta Kapoor) show which makes the concept undoubtedly amazing."

Well, the audience will surely get to see more drama now.

