Lock Upp: Prince Narula Picks Up Munawar Faruqui in His Lap as They Bond Over Workout, Six Pack Abs

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show is moving towards its final episode. And during the show’s run-time, the show has seen many friendships, tussles, and emotional moments. One of the friendships growing stronger with each passing day in the house is between Munawar Faruqui and Prince Narula. In the latest promo video shared by ALT Balaji, we see Prince and Munawar engaging in a fun conversation as he advised the latter to work out, to which Munawar said that he will get six-pack abs.

In the video, we see Prince picking up Munawar, as the duo engage in a conversation while they face the camera. We see Prince saying, “he doesn’t do workout no, so after going out of the house, he will have to work out.”

Munawar adds, “I will have to workout, and I will have six pack abs, Bro, my picture walking out of swimming pool, “ Prince jokes, “when you will sweat it out, and will wipe the sweat,.”

Munawar says,”Bro, how will I come out of swimming pool with sweat,” to which the Roadies winner responds quickly, “Not when you step out of the pool, in normal way.” The comedian in a fun mood responds, “yes bro, when I step out of gym, girls will be impressed.” Prince and Munawar laugh it out as the former calls him “ganda (bad).

Soon after the video was posted on Instagram, scores of social media users took to the comments section as they were left in splits on seeing their fun conversation. They dropped fire and laughing emoticons in reaction to the post.

One of the fans wrote, “Haha the motivation is hilarious #munawarfaruqui #princenarula,” another social media user chimed in writing, “Love their bond❤️❤️❤️.

Ahead of the Lock Upp finale, the show called in the family members of the contestants to give them a boost to survive the last leg of the show. As expected, the inmates got emotional after meeting their loved ones after a long time. Payal Rohatgi received a sweet surprise from her beau Sangram Singh. She underwent a bundle of emotions as her fiancé wrestler Sangram Singh entered the captivity-based show to meet her.

In last night’s episode, we see Sangram proposing to Payal in the lock-up. Sangram, who earlier confirmed that he would marry Payal, proposed to her for marriage in the show. While the inmates were discussing who will be from the groom and the bride’s side, Payal gave Sangram a second chance to rethink his decision. To which the wrestler replied, “Itni dhaakad, itni independent aur inti mazboot ladki ko chhodhna nahi chahta. Main iske saath puri zindagi rehna chahta hu (How can I leave such a fierce, independent and strong girl? I want to spend the rest of my life with you).”

Lock Upp streams on MX Player and ALTBalaji 24×7. It also allows audiences to interact directly with the contestants. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Karan Kundrra also recently joined the show as a jailer.

