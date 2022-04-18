Lock Upp: Prince Narula Threatens Azma Fallah After She Says 'Nora Fatehi ne Bhao Nahi Diya', Watch

This weekend, Lock Upp saw a new twist with the entry of troublemaker Prince Narula. While he isn’t a contestant, his actions would help or disrupt others for sure. And right after his entry, the audience can see why he has been brought into the Kangana Ranaut hosted show. In the latest promo of the show, we see him starting a fight as he disrupts the task for others. It gets worse when Azma Fallah mentions Nora Fatehi’s name.

In the promo, we see the prisoners being given a task to make a crate. However, Prince goes around disrupting the task for others. He destroys Kaaranvir’s crate, despite him trying his best to save it. A physical fight ensues, and an angry KV goes to disrupt Munawar and Zeeshan’s tasks too. It gets worse as the physical fight between Zeeshan and KV intensifies.

But then, Azma Fallah begins to get personal with ‘troublemaker’ Prince and says, “Prince Narula ko Nora Fatehi ne bhav nahi diya (Prince Narula didn’t get any attention from Nora Fatehi)." Prince lashes out on Azma and warned her to not get personal, threatening to throw her stuff outside. He can be geard saying, “Beta agar ab tu dobara personal gayi na, bahut bura hoga agar tu dobara personal gayi (It will be very bad if get personal again). I am a married man. Shut up." See the video here:

Prince Narula is married to his Bigg Boss 9 co-contestant, Yuvika Chaudhary. Prince had confessed his love for her on the show. Shortly after that, Yuvika was evicted and Nora was brought in as the wild card contestant. Rumours of the two being together started doing the rounds and Prince even claimed that he is dating Nora. However, the actress just maintained that she likes him. Prince later confirmed dating Yuvika and they got married in 2018.

