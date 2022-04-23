Lock Upp: Prince Narula's Wife Yuvika Chaudhary Slams Karanvir Bohra For Calling Her Husband 'Gossip Chachi'

Days after his second eviction from the controversial reality show Lock Upp, Karanvir Bohra is back in the headlines. The actor recently took to social media and talked about Prince Narula. He called Prince a ‘gossip Chachi’ of Kangana Ranaut’s show and added, “He is behaving like a Chachi the way he sits around and gossips. He is asking to borrow followers from Anjali. He is narrow-minded.”

However, Prince’s wife Yuvika Chaudhary has now come into support of her husband. In a recent interview, Yuvika slammed Karanvir for being ‘judgmental’ and asked him to ‘move on’ from the show. Yuvika further added that her husband Prince is doing very well in the show.

“My husband Prince Narula is doing very well in ‘Lock Upp’. I don’t think the audience sees him as a gossip-monger Chachi. Karanvir is seeing the show only from his perspective. There is no need to be judgmental. Did I judge him on the basis of all that he did in the show?” Yuvika told ETimes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaaranvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

Yuvika also called Karanvir ‘insecure’ for allegedly pulling down her husband and added that she expected maturity from him. “Karanvir’s statement that he is supporting Zeeshan is also wrong. It smacks of insecurity. He should just move on from the show and stop cribbing. That won’t get him work or followers. If by still pulling down my husband makes him happy, well what can I do? I expected maturity from him, he’s a family man. Anyway, God bless him,” she added.

Earlier, Karanvir Bohra also talked about Lock Upp host Kangana Ranaut in an interview with Mid Day and said, “As for queen K, she is a terrific host, to the point, no judgements. The best part about her is, she lets you deal with whatever you do. She shows both the roads and you have to repent for what you do. That’s also the reason I enjoyed the show so much. The only thing I didn’t appreciate is how time and again she would pinpoint about me having lost 10 reality shows.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.