Lock Upp: Rakhi Sawant Slams Kangana Ranaut For Her Comment On Salman Khan's Bigg Boss

Earlier this month, Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor had come together for the launch event of Lock Upp. During the launch, Kangana took an indirect jibe at Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss by saying ‘Yeh aapke bade bhai ka ghar nahi hai’. While the actor hasn’t responded to her statement, Bigg Boss alum Rakhi Sawant expressed disappointment over her comments.

A new video has surfaced online in which Rakhi was seen slamming Kangana. The Bigg Boss 15 alum was seen attending an event recently when the media asked Rakhi if she would be participating in Lock Upp. Not only did Rakhi deny her participation, but reacted to Kangana’s statement.

As reported by Lehren.com, Rakhi said, “Mujhe bahut bura laga jab Kangana ne kaha, ‘Yeh Tumhare Bhai Ka Ghar Nahi Hai’. Behen, suno, itne time se bhai hi show chala rahe hain. Tumme dum hai to ek show chala ke dikhao. I think Bhai me dum hai, behen me nahin hai. Behen ko mai yahi kehna chaaungi ki apni zubaan par kaabu rakho ((I felt too bad when Kangana said, ‘This is not your Bhai’s house’. Listen, sister, Bhai has been running the show for a long time. If you have the guts, try running a show. Bhai has the guts, sister doesn’t. I want to say to her that she should control her tongue)".

Lock Upp marks Kangana Ranaut’s first OTT project and her first show as a host. The show will revolve around contestants being ‘locked up’ and asked to perform tasks. The overall theme led to the show’s comparisons with Bigg Boss. However, producer Ekta Kapoor has clarified that the show is different from the hit Colors show.

Speaking with ETimes, Ekta said, “There is going to be constant comparison. People will say stuff. But captive reality and original captive reality will also have its differences. Aap dekhiye kitna alag hoga."

