Lock Upp: Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin To Enter Kangana Ranaut's Show As Wild Card?

Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp has been ruling headlines ever since its premiere last month. In the show, several celebrities are locked inside a prison and they are given several tasks. The key to save themselves is by revealing the hidden secrets. However, if reports are to be believed, Rashami Desai is likely to soon enter Kangana Ranaut’s show as a wild card contestant.

As reported by Paparazzo account Viral Bhayani, Rashami Desai can be contestant number 16 of the show. “The Word is that the queen of oomph, Rashami Desai is gearing up for a rocking entry in Lock Upp as Contestant No 16! Would you want to see Rashami as the kaidi?" he wrote. Apart from this, as reported by Tellychakkar, Jasmin Bhasin is also rumored to be the wild card entry of Lock Upp. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

Earlier, it was also reported that Milind Soman will be soon entering the show as a wild card contestant. “The badass jail is going to get “wild”, soon we will see a wild card contestant enter the Lock Upp house. An early bird says, it’s Milind Soman! Would you like to see him spread his charm around the house?" Viral Bhayani had written sharing the update on social media.

Meanwhile, renowned wrestler Babita Phogat was eliminated from the show in the latest episode. Announcing the same, Kangana mentioned that even though Babita was able to connect with the viewers when it came to physical strength but she lacked the emotional and mental connection. “Aap ne apne aap ko Kharch he nahi kiya (You didn’t invest in yourself),” Kangana had said.

For the unversed, Lock Upp is hosted by Kangana Ranaut. It streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player and is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Celebrities who are locked up inside the show after all the nominations so far are model Poonam Pandey, comedian Munawar Faruqui, actor Nisha Rawal, Sara Khan, Kaaranvir Bohra, Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, fashion designer Saisha Shinde, and social media influencer Anjali Arora.

