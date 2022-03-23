Lock Upp: Rashami Desai Is Not Entering Kangana Ranaut's Show, Says ‘Happy with Current Commitments’

For the past few days, reports had been doing the rounds that there might be new entrants inside Kangana Ranaut’s ‘badass jail’. We are talking about wild card entrants of the reality show Lock Upp. Rashami Desai’s name appeared as one of the celebs who would be making her way into the ‘atyachari khel’. Now, the Naagin actress has put an end to the speculations and has refuted the rumours. She has clarified that she would not be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s reality show and has some interesting projects lined up for fans and the audience to see.

Talking to IANS, Rashami Desai revealed that she would not be entering Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. She said, “This is to set the record straight, that contrary to reports, I am not joining Lock Upp as a contestant. I have done a similar format show with Bigg Boss 15 and I am quite happy with my current commitments. But a full-time association to the show is not what I am currently looking at."

She also added that she is game to be a guest in the show and told the agency, “Yes, if there is a guest appearance I am asked to make, I would love to do so for my fans. I would like if speculations around me joining Lock Upp are verified before being written about. But there are a lot of exciting things I am working on, so stay tuned."

Reports have been doing the rounds that Rashami would be making an appearance in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. She will reportedly play Laal Naagin. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant, who also appeared in the 15th season of the show, was earlier seen in Naagin 4 as well. Coming to Lock Upp, two new wild card contestants- Azma Fallah and Anjali Arora are all set to make their entry into the show.

