'Lock Upp Ruined My 4 Months': Gehana Vasisth's Serious Allegations Against Ekta Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut’s first reality show Lock Upp has gained immense popularity since its release this year in February and now it is heading towards its finale. It started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player on February 9, 2022. There is a lot of buzz about Ekta Kapoor’s popular reality show. Each contestant has their own story and that keeps them in the limelight. However, Bollywood actor Gehana Vasisth has made some serious allegations against Ekta and her companies.

The actor said that the Lock Upp show ruined her four months. She also claimed that Ekta Kapoor’s companies Balaji Telefilms and Alt Balaji television make actors stay home for months by luring them with their shows and then terminating their contracts if everything is not done according to their preferences. Even after signing for Lock Upp, she was not included in the show. However, the makers of Alt Balaji have not yet commented on the matter.

According to Amar Ujala, Gehana Vasisth said, “I was approached in December 2021 for the show. After much discussion, the resolution was finalised on the honorarium of Rs 1.5 lakh per day. I have also shot a promo with them.” She also added, “I was not called on time and the company was frequently avoiding questions. It was finally reported that my contract was cancelled. But during this four-month shadow period, I was banned from doing any work.”

Gehana was crowned Miss Asia Bikini after working as a model for numerous businesses. She worked in about 80 advertisements. Later, she entered the film industry as the lead in a film called Filmy Duniya and went on to play several lead parts in Telugu films. She has also done some online series.

Now that there are just a couple of weeks left until the finale, the competition inside Kangana’s Lock Upp has become intense. Recently, a game was played for a straight ticket to the finale. Contestants Anjali Arora and Shivam Sharma were the last two contenders in the race to win a ticket.

