Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Reveals Being Sexually Assaulted, Was Told ‘This Is Why You Are Gay’

The last episode of Lock Upp brought out many revelations. It was comedian Munawar Faruqui who left everyone shocked when he opened up about being assaulted by a family member. He even revealed that it happened when he was just 6 years old and that it also continued for 4-5 years. It compelled host Kangana Ranaut to also share her ordeal. And that’s not all- Saisha Shinde also opened up about being sexually assaulted and how people reacted to it when she had shared it with them.

After Munawar and Kangana had shared their secrets, Saisha revealed, “This was my first secret. After listening to you both sharing all these, and Munawar talking about how people reacted when he shared it with them, I was reminded (of my own experience). The few people whom I told about it, said to me ‘this is why you are so much into sex, this is why you are gay’. Uske baad kisi ko batane ki himmat bhi nahi hui (Never gathered the courage to talk about it after that).”

Saisha was earlier a man- Swapnil Shinde- who believed that he is gay. Earlier, Saisha had shared her secret in a bid to save herself from elimination. She had revealed she was just 10 years old when it happened, and that the perpetrator was just a few years older to her, which confused her whether she can even call it sexual assault.\

Munawar also opened up about childhood abuse and revealed on the show, “They were my relatives, two of them and it continued for 4-5 years. I would not understand at the time. It was close family. It went on for 3-4 years and once it got extreme and then they realised they should stop it. I once felt my dad got to know about it but he scolded me a lot. Perhaps he felt the same, as I did, that this is not something that should come out in the open.”

Kangana also added that she had faced similar ordeal and said, “I was a child and a young boy from our town used to inappropriately touch me. At the time, I did not know what it meant, no matter how protective your family is, all kids go through this.”

