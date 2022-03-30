Lock Upp: Saisha Shinde Says She Is 'Not Jealous of Munawar-Anjali', Adds He Will Always Be Special For Her

Bollywood designer Saisha Shinde recently got evicted from Lock Upp after her ugly war of words with the host Kangana Ranaut. Following this, she has now talked about her bond with comedian Munawar Faruqui and has revealed that he will always be special to her. Saisha further added that Munawar makes her feel all that she wanted to experience as a teenage girl.

“When it comes to Munawar he’s someone mere liye joh main ek 17/18 saal ki ladki experience nahi kar paayi Woh Mujhe Woh experience dilata hai. The way he pulls my leg, teases me, when I am angry and he just doesn’t leave me till I don’t forgive him. All these things I’ve never experienced because I just came out as a trans woman a year ago. Mere life mein joh Iss topic par experience nahi hui that Munawar is somewhere fulfilling then. He did all these things unknowingly and because of these things he’s always going to be special for me," Saisha told ETimes.

She also talked about Munawar’s relationship with Anjali in the show and added that she is not jealous of the same. The designer talked about Munawar and Anjali’s chemistry in the game show and said, “No, I don’t feel jealous seeing Munawar with Anjali together. I know their friendship is genuine and platonic. Their tuning in the game is very nice."

Saisha also talked about her experience in the show and mentioned that her sole motive for participating is to represent her community. “My experience on the show has been overwhelming to say the least because I entered the show with one motive that the representation of my community is valid. Everyone should see me not just as the representative of this community but also as a human being because that’s eventually what everyone from the community wants, that you look at us with respect. We want people to look at us as one of you all and not segregate," she said.

For the unversed, Saisha had earlier confessed her feelings for comedian Munawar Faruqui during her stay in Lock Upp. She had told Sara Khan about developing a soft corner for Munawar and had added that it’s painful because she knows that it will never be two-way. “I do. I am just feeling for him. If I take a decision keeping him in mind then it’s not my fault because I know that is only going to be one way, it’s never going to be two-way," she had said.

Talking about Lock Upp, the show streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player and is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

