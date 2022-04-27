Lock Upp: Sangram Singh Proposes Fiancé Payal Rohatgi, Watch Her Reaction

Ahead of the Lock Upp finale, the show called in the family members of the contestants to give them a boost to survive the last leg of the show. As expected, the inmates got emotional after meeting their loved ones after a long time. Payal Rohatgi received a sweet surprise from her beau Sangram Singh. She underwent a bundle of emotions as her fiancé wrestler Sangram Singh entered the captivity-based show to meet her.

As part of the family week, Sangram paid a visit to the jail where he met his bae along with the remaining inmates. Well, it looks like wedding bells are about to ring for Sangram and Payal as the former proposed to her for marriage.

As soon as the gates opened, Payal rushed toward Sangram to hug him. Their reunion left the contestants in tears as the couple couldn’t hold back their emotions on meeting each other after two months. Payal broke down in tears crying while asking her partner about his well-being. She even asked Sangram if he was “ashamed of her” but the Bigg Boss 7 contestant cheered his ladylove.

Sangram, who earlier confirmed that he would marry Payal, proposed to her for marriage in the show. While the inmates were discussing who will be from the groom and the bride’s side, Payal gave Sangram a second chance to rethink his decision. To which the wrestler replied, “Itni dhaakad, itni independent aur inti mazboot ladki ko chhodhna nahi chahta. Main iske saath puri zindagi rehna chahta hu (How can I leave such a fierce, independent and strong girl? I want to spend the rest of my life with you).”

This left the actor blushing, and her reaction is too cute to be missed. Adding to the conversation, Prince Narula said, “So you are ready to stay in Lock Upp forever.”

Sangram and Payal met each other on the sets of Survivor India, and love blossomed. They got engaged in February 2014, following which they participated in Nach Baliye 7.

